Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 825 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 484,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,411,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

