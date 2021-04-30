Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

NYSE T traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.14. 369,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,242,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.