Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 541.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period.

IWP stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $108.21. 48,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,957. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average of $103.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

