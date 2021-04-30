Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Makes New $247,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.83. 312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,660. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.40 and a 1 year high of $317.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

