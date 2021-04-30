Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 10,488 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 905,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,097,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.