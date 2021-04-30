Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Oddo Bhf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BDRFY stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

