BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $323.42

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $323.42, but opened at $333.31. BeiGene shares last traded at $341.37, with a volume of 874 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on BGNE. HSBC increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. The business had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

