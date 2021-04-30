Benchmark Upgrades AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to “Buy”

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

AN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 40,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $4,211,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,995 shares of company stock valued at $39,345,459. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

