Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

BNFT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,185. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $444.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

