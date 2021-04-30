Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Sells $4,504,115.20 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $4,504,115.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,075,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $50.93 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,736,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

