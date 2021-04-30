Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €98.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €82.67 ($97.25).

Shares of KGX stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €84.88 ($99.86). 329,011 shares of the company were exchanged. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €81.92 and a 200 day moving average of €74.82.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

