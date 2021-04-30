Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

COUR opened at $45.15 on Monday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

