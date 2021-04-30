Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Down 4.8%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20. 2,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 341,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth $277,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $9,761,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

