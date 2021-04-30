Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Trading 5.3% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 340,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

BHLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

