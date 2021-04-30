Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSPE opened at $10.08 on Monday. Bespoke Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

About Bespoke Capital Acquisition

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation, intends to effect a qualifying transaction in consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP.

