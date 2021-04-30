Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $118.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.69. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.71 and a 12-month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.