Bfsg LLC Acquires 6,210 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 1.6% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 174,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 454,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 42,948 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,609. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $62.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.52.

