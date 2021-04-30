Bfsg LLC Boosts Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period. PotlatchDeltic comprises 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bfsg LLC owned 0.20% of PotlatchDeltic worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PCH. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of PCH traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

