Bfsg LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,242,055. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $221.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

