Bfsg LLC Sells 2,830 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 119,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 14,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,654. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms purchased 9,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

