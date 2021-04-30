Bfsg LLC Trims Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 389.3% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of KBR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in KBR by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.57. 1,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,381. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -159.96 and a beta of 1.39. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. On average, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

