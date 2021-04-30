BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,331,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

