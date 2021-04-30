Binance USD (BUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.49 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and $8.49 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00042777 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 6,976,260,604 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

