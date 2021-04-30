Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $265.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.38. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.