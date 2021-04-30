BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.92. 1,445,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,004. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,074. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.61.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

