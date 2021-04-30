Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,570 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nutrien worth $19,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Nutrien by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,665. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

