Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 107.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.20. 7,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,209. The stock has a market cap of $245.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $483.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.57. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.00 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,517 shares of company stock worth $8,348,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

