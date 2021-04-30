Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,103,531. The stock has a market cap of $232.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

