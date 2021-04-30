Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $36.02 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 2.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 75,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066,979. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

