Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.15. 33,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,993,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.12. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

