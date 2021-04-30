Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Cap Reaches $119,586.09

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $119,586.09 and approximately $111.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.