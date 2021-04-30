BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,218.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,199.35. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

