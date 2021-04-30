Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Knight (BKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.