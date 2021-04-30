Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BLKB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.14. 8,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,689. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 149.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLKB. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.