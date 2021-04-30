BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%.

NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 762,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,040. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $289.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.