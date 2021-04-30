BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 193.1% from the March 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE:HYT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 465,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,476. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.