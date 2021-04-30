BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Cut by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $819.67. 3,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $770.79 and its 200-day moving average is $714.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $829.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.