BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the March 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BNY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.47. 105,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

