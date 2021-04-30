Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

