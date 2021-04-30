Blucora (BCOR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.92 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Blucora to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

