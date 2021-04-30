Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Down 4.2%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33. 2,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 264,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.14 million, a P/E ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $130.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $232,869.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,117 shares in the company, valued at $11,419,927.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,054,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 118,285 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 400,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 429,414 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

