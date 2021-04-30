Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Blue Prism Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

BPRMF traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,170. Blue Prism Group has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

About Blue Prism Group

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

