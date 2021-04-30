Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.32. 270,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,548. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.45. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPMC. Barclays lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.06.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.