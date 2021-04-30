BMO Capital Markets Boosts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$20.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.63.

North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.35. 141,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,457. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.92. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$16.85. The firm has a market cap of C$489.68 million and a PE ratio of 10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total value of C$1,374,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,104,278 shares in the company, valued at C$34,026,175.26. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,890. In the last three months, insiders acquired 721,403 shares of company stock worth $11,391,173 and sold 110,200 shares worth $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

