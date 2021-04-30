BMO Capital Markets Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bankshares restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.75 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$13.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.44.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.74. The firm has a market cap of C$11.24 billion and a PE ratio of 53.03.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

