BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

DCF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. 24,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,494. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $9.47.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.