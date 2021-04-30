Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BOWFF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 25.54%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.