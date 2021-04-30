Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,519,000 after purchasing an additional 87,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after buying an additional 73,237 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after buying an additional 217,821 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after buying an additional 124,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,177,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $670,791. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Shares of AZPN opened at $132.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.84. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

