Bokf Na Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.25.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $421.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $207.00 and a 1-year high of $426.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.35 and a 200-day moving average of $354.51. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

