Bokf Na Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bokf Na grew its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,293 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 63,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 61,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $1,111,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 247,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,730 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

